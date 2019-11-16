Carson City Road Report for Nov. 18-24

The following information applies to the period of Nov.18-24:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street and intersecting side streets will have intermittent block closures and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Ormsby Boulevard between Comstock Circle and Newman Place will experience up to 10 minute delays, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Longview Way between Waterford Place and Washington Street, expect 10 minute delays, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Roop Street will be reduced to a single lane between Northridge Drive and Winnie Lane, Monday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carmine Street will be reduced to a single lane between Airport Road and Bunch Way, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richard Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Norrie Drive and Wagner Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Norrie Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Mountain Street and Michael Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saliman Road may have reduced lanes between Robinson Street and Long Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between Firebox Road and Railroad Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes with impacts to westbound traffic between Carson Street and Northgate Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

I-580 and access ramps will have periodic night-time lane closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Friday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through November 22