Carson City Road Report for Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 3:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street and intersecting side streets will have intermittent block closures and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Ormsby Boulevard between Comstock Circle and Newman Place will experience up to 10 minute delays, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Longview Way between Waterford Place and Washington Street, expect 10 minute delays, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lepire Drive will be closed to through traffic at Latigo Drive for road repair, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Suggest alternate route.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

S. Carson Street will have reduced lanes for southbound traffic between Rhodes Street and Sonoma Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5th Street will have shoulder work between Stewart Street and S Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Koontz Lane will be reduced to a single-lane with flaggers between Carson Street and Silver Sage Drive, Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saliman Street will have reduced lanes from East 5th Street to Robinson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College Parkway from Carson Street to Northgate Lane will have shifted lanes with impacts to westbound traffic, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

I-580 will have day and night-time lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

Other Roadway News: I-580 exit numbers are being changed per federal requirements which ensure consistent nationwide freeway signs and mileposts to convey a clear message and help guide, warn, and regulate traffic. Current I-580 exit numbers reflect U.S. 395 mileage beginning at the Nevada-California state line near Topaz Lake. Exit numbers are being changed to reflect interstate mileage beginning at the I-580 junction with South Carson Street. All roadway names will remain the same.