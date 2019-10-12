Carson City road report for October 14 to 20, 2019

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 14-20:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street and intersecting side streets will have intermittent block closures between Phillips Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Mountain Street and Caroline Street intersection will be closed, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays.

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated.

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street will be reduced to a single lane and only westbound traffic will be permitted between Phillips Street and Ormsby Blvd., Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between Fairview Drive and Fifth Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. Carson Street will have reduced lanes for southbound traffic between Rhodes Street and Sonoma Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Pine Lane will have narrowed lanes between Hampton Drive and Hot Springs Road, Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

I-580 will have day and night-time lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

Other Roadway News: I-580 exit numbers are being changed per federal requirements which ensure consistent nationwide freeway signs and mileposts to convey a clear message and help guide, warn, and regulate traffic. Current I-580 exit numbers reflect U.S. 395 mileage beginning at the Nevada-California state line near Topaz Lake. Exit numbers are being changed to reflect interstate mileage beginning at the I-580 junction with South Carson Street. All roadway names will remain the same.