Carson City Road Report for October 21 to 27, 2019

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 21-27:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street and intersecting side streets will have intermittent block closures between Phillips Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Northgate Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Ormsby Blvd. will have reduced lanes and holds on traffic between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between Fairview Drive and Fifth Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. Carson Street will have reduced lanes for southbound traffic between Rhodes Street and Sonoma Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

I-580 will have day and night-time lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

Special Event: Nevada Day Parade (Oct. 26), Saturday between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

Carson Street between Winnie Street and Fairview Drive

Bath Street between Division Street and Carson Street

Adaline Street between Division Street and Carson Street

Fleischmann Way between Division Street and Carson Street

Long Street between Division Street and Stewart Street

Adam Street between Division Street and Stewart Street

Park Street between Division Street and Stewart Street

John Street between Carson Street and Stewart Street

William Street between Nevada Street and Stewart Street

Musser Street between Nevada Street and Stewart Street

Fifth Street between Nevada Street and Stewart Street

Stewart Street between Carson Street and Fifth Street

Other Roadway News: I-580 exit numbers are being changed per federal requirements which ensure consistent nationwide freeway signs and mileposts to convey a clear message and help guide, warn, and regulate traffic. Current I-580 exit numbers reflect U.S. 395 mileage beginning at the Nevada-California state line near Topaz Lake. Exit numbers are being changed to reflect interstate mileage beginning at the I-580 junction with South Carson Street. All roadway names will remain the same.