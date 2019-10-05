Carson City Road Report for October 7 to October 13, 2019

The following information applies to the period of October 7-13:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Roop Street will be closed between Northridge Drive and Winnie Lane, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morgan Mill Road will be closed between Empire Ranch Road and Deer Run Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain Street will be closed between Washington Street and Caroline Street, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Street will have intermittent block closures between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Washington Street will be reduced to a single lane between Phillips Street and Ormsby Blvd., Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rhodes Street will have reduced lanes between Curry Street and S. Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 24 hours

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

I-580 will have day and night-time lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner Summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated — lane closures expected through late November.

US 50 will have lane reductions near Stateline through Oct. 11