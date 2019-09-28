Carson City road report for September 30 to October 6, 2019

Road report as of Sept. 26. The following information applies to the period of Sept. 30-Oct. 6:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Pine Lane will be closed between Hot Springs Road and Hampton Drive, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Coffey Drive will be closed between Rabe Way and Center Drive, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Mountain Street will be closed between Washington Street and Caroline Street, Tuesday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm

Washington Street will have intermittent block closures between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm, may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Washington Street will be reduced to a single lane, only westbound traffic will be permitted, between Phillips Street and Ormsby Blvd., Tuesday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm

Hot Springs Road will have reduced lanes between Roop Street and Nye Lane, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Edmonds Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Clearview Drive and Bennett Avenue, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

I-580 will have day and night-time lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

US 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

US 50 will have lane reductions near Stateline from September 30 to October 11

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Special Event: Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events to walk or bicycle to school on Oct. 2 in recognition of International Walk to School Day – Please Slow Down