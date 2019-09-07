Carson City Road Report for September 9 to September 15, 2019

The following information applies to the period of Sept. 9-15:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fifth Street will be closed between Carson Street and Curry Street, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Street will have intermittent block closures between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd., all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Phillips Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Elizabeth Street will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Mountain Street at Washington Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., may have traffic holds, possible 10 minute delays

Sunset Way will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Richmond Avenue will be closed at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Bulette Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Bunker Hill Drive will be closed at Washington Street, all week

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Edmonds Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Clearview Drive and Bennett Avenue, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-580 will have night-time single lane closures and periodic ramp closures between East Lake Blvd. and Fairview Drive, through next year

U.S. 50 will have 24-hour single lane closures between Tahoe Golf Drive and Spooner summit, Monday-Saturday, travel delays between 10 and 30 minutes should be anticipated – lane closures expected through late November

Washington Street will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street, all week, travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Longview Way will have narrowed lanes with possible holds on traffic between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., travel delays up to 10 minutes should be anticipated

Night-time pavement striping work on portions of Arrowhead Drive, College Parkway, Roop Street, Hot Springs Road, and Clearview Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.