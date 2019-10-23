Carson City School Board approves purchase of Snyder property for $5.67 million

The Carson City School Board on Tuesday moved to authorize Superintendent Richard Stokes to begin producing a purchase agreement document to offer the seller of 1600 Snyder Ave. at the requested total of $5.67 million.

The district, however, still awaited an appraisal and results from an environmental study Monday as part of its initial 90-day feasibility study that began in August. Both are fundamental guides in the board’s decision-making process in the purchase, Stokes said.

On Tuesday, he elaborated on a conversation he’d had with a general contractor who also was a former school board member who had helped to excavate underneath the church’s existing sanctuary and shared his efforts to ensure the buildings were supported by solid ground. Stokes added that he hoped the environmental study will provide similar results and show there are no uneven shifts in the structures or interior walls. Stokes also outlined the due diligence taken since June as part of the feasibility study, covering the formation of a citizen committee that met and provided input on the property, meeting with district staff to provide budgeting and capital projects feedback and a brief recap of what to expect if the district were to enter its second 90-day feasibility study.

But the trustees overall were concerned without these reports, they are unable to flesh out the full potential of the campus, what type of school it could become and whether the $5.67 million asking price is acceptable, among other concerns about compliance.

Trustees gave Stokes approval to move forward on the agreement in a 4-2 vote, with board members Richard Varner and Mike Walker objecting and Lupe Ramirez absent from the meeting.