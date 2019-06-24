Carson City school board considers purchase of former church property

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees will hold a discussion and potentially authorize Superintendent Richard Stokes to enter into a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the property and improvements of the former Capital Christian Church at 1600 Snyder Ave., and tender a $50,000 deposit from the district’s capital projects fund against a purchase price of $5.5 million.

The board also could direct Stokes to further explore the property’s future uses and collect community input as to whether the district should move forward with the sale.

The campus is 10.2 acres and has five buildings totaling 41,000 square feet. The largest building was built in 2009 and is 16,600 square feet. It was equipped with audiovisual systems including lighting, sound and seating. Another 13,000-square-foot building contains a gym, kitchen, classrooms and office space and was built in 1988.

The campus offers parking and is located south of the Pete Livermore Sports Complex. Originally, it was not designed as a school but housed a preschool.

According to district staff reports, intentions are to make tenant improvements to help the campus function as a school and performing arts facility.

The school district’s purchase of the property would be paid with funds from the district’s capital improvement funds, with CCSD obtaining between $25 million and $30 million to replace its earnest money.

Capital Christian Church, which became Redemption Church and now meets at the Boys and Girls Club at 1870 Russel Way, announced its closure in February due to “unexpected events,” according to its Facebook page.

Stokes is expected to present more details, along with a timeline, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sierra Room of the Community Center at 851 E. William St.