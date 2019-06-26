Carson City School Board submits budget with $2.9 million deficit

The Carson City School Board has approved a resolution to submit its final budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year to the Nevada Legislature with few modifications from its document presented at its May 28 meeting.

The school district had 30 days from the end of the legislative session to submit an amended budget, and it reflects changes to the district’s insurance in its POOL pact and in its nutrition services from contractor Aramark, indicating a $900,000 improvement to the budget.

On Tuesday, the trustees heard from director of fiscal services AJ Feuling that the budget remains largely unchanged and represents the $2.9 million deficit with a $1 million contingency.

Initially, the per-pupil funding amount for Carson City was $7,060, but according to Senate Bill 555, setting Nevada’s Distributive School Account amounts for the districts for the 2019-21 biennium and signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 5, the district’s amount has been adjusted to $7,184. This total is less than Carson City’s current $7,198, but Feuling said overall, it’s still a “step in the right direction” from the original projected $7,060 amount that would have created a greater shortfall.

Feuling told the board once September comes, the district will have all of its new hires entered in its human resource systems and by the fall, he can start formulating his early models of the next fiscal year for expenses. Feuling said he could then begin making revenue projections based on student numbers and staffing costs.

The board members emphasized they remained uncomfortable with the current deficit.

“For anybody tuning in, this is a lively topic,” Trustee Joe Cacioppo said. “But I’m happy we didn’t have to sacrifice additional dollars.”

The resolution was approved 7-0.