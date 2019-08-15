Carson City School District appoints 7 new principals, administrators

The Carson City School District has appointed seven new principals and district administrators for the 2019-20 school year.

Tasha Fuson as associate superintendent for educational services with the Carson City School District

Gavin Ward as principal for Carson High School

Marc Rodina as vice principal for Carson High School

Jon “Shelby” Tuttle as dean of students for Carson High School

MaryAnne Weaver as dean of students for Carson High School

Rodney Butler as vice principal for Al Seeliger Elementary School

Kevin Sady as vice principal for Mark Twain Elementary School

“We welcome all these qualified individuals in their new roles,” said Richard Stokes, CCSD superintendent. “They each will provide valuable and dynamic support to the administrative teams at their respective schools. These positions help administer the operational programs of each school, and I look forward to working alongside some of Carson City’s finest educators as they become familiar with their new assignments.”

In their positions, these administrators will be part of an educational system focused on developing the skill and talents for all students through rigorous learning experiences, supportive relationships and relevant real-life applications. They will be visible instructional leaders throughout the district and propel student achievement in the areas of curriculum, instruction, assessment, accountability and staff supervision.

Prior to her appointment as associate superintendent for educational services, Fuson served as the principal at Carson High School for five years since she first joined the district in 2014. She earned a bachelor’s in special education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 1995 and later earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from UNLV in 2002. In 2003, she served as dean of students for one year at Schofield Middle School in Las Vegas before taking the position of assistant principal for three years (2004 to 2007) at Foothill High School in Henderson. Fuson moved to Northern Nevada in 2007 and served as the assistant principal at Reno High School before being hired as the principal of Spanish Springs High School from 2009 to 2014. Among the many accolades and leadership roles, she was recognized as the NASSP Nevada High School Principal of the Year for 2013 and currently serves as the chair for the ACT State Council for Nevada.

Ward, the new principal at Carson High School, has served within the Carson City School District for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was the vice principal (2014 to 2019) and dean of students (2013-14) at Carson High. He also served as the vice principal (2010-13) and dean of students (2007-10) at Carson Middle School. Prior to those leadership roles, he was a social studies teacher at Carson High (2000-07). Ward earned a bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Idaho in 2000 and later earned a master’s in educational administration from the University of Phoenix in 2003.

Prior to his appointment as vice principal for Carson High School, Rodina served as the dean of students and athletic administrator (2004-19) at Carson High. He was also a physical education, weight lifting and health teacher (1998-2004) at Carson High. Rodina earned a bachelor’s in health, physical education and recreation from South Dakota State University in 1992, and he later earned a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix in 2002. Prior to his teaching and administrative positions in Carson City, Rodina was a physical education and health teacher (1996-98) at Buena High School and physical education and adaptive physical education teacher (1993-96) at Sierra Vista Middle School in Sierra Vista, Ariz. He was also a math teacher (1992-93) at Casa Grande Unified High School in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Tuttle, the new dean of students for Carson High School, has served within the Carson City School District since 2002. Most recently, he was the vice principal (2014-19) and administrative intern — acting vice principal (2013-14) at Mark Twain Elementary School. Prior to those leadership roles, he was a science teacher and coach (football and softball) at Carson High (2010-13). He was an administrative intern as dean of students (2008-09), a MAP coordinator, science teacher and coach (basketball) at Eagle Valley Middle School. He was also a substitute teacher for the school district (2002-06). Tuttle earned a bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Nevada in 2005 and later earned a master’s in education from the University of Phoenix in 2009. He earned his Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) endorsement from Southern Utah University in 2012.

Prior to her appointment as dean of students for Carson High School, Weaver served as an American Sign Language and math teacher (2000-19) at Carson High. She also taught American Sign Language at Western Nevada College (2006-17) and served as a summer school teacher, administrator and secondary coordinator for the school district. Weaver earned an associate’s from Western Nevada Community College in 1996 before earning a bachelor’s in education and mathematics from the University of Nevada in 1999 and a master’s in educational administration from Grand Canyon University in 2010. She also earned an associate in deaf studies from Western Nevada Community College in 2008.

Butler, the new vice principal for Al Seeliger Elementary School, has served within the Carson City School District since 2001. Most recently, he was an implementation specialist at Carson and Pioneer High School. He served as an administrative intern as dean of students at Carson Middle School (2014-15) after teaching math (2001-14) at Carson Middle School. Butler earned a bachelor’s from the University of Nevada in 1993 before earning a master’s in teaching from Sierra Nevada College in 2000.

Prior to his appointment as vice principal at Mark Twain Elementary School, Sady served as an interim dean of students (spring 2018) and director of band (2006-19) at Galena High School in Reno. He also was an elementary music teacher (2006-12) for Washoe County School District and served as an Alternative Education teacher (2013-19) and Alternative Education lead (2015-19) at Galena High School. Prior to teaching in Washoe County, Sady was the director of musical activities at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School in Gardnerville. After performing with the University Symphony and Trojan Marching Band with the University of Southern California (1996-98), he earned a bachelor’s from the University of Nevada in 2005. He later earned a master’s in music in 2009 and a second master’s in educational leadership in 2017, both from the University of Nevada.