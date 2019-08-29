Carson City School District begins appraisal on former church property; citizens committee to meet Wednesday

Carson City School District Superintendent Richard Stokes says the appraisal has begun on 1600 Snyder Ave., and the school district has authorized the companies and individuals with whom it will be working with to begin the first-phase environmental analyses as part of the feasibility study on the property.

During his latest update at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Stokes said in the past week, local architect Darrin Berger was named to the district’s study to assist with conceptual renderings on the property.

On Aug. 22, engineers gathered at the property with Berger and plumbing and electrical experts for a walkthrough to assess its structural integrity.

Stokes said he also reached out to 10 community individuals including parents and district staff members who will act as advisers in a committee to talk about potential uses for the property. The committee will meet for the first time at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the District Office Board Room, 1402 W. King St., to determine its use and a survey will be established online for the community as a whole to collect broader input, he said.

Stokes also informed the board about another five acres to the west of the property at 1600 Snyder Ave., and he said he has made contact with the director of the Bureau of Land Management.

“I wanted to know how much that would cost us and what the process is to obtain that,” he said. “We’re at an interesting place. We’re still trying to understand the dynamics of how growth is happening in the community this year, but I think it’s important that we look down the road, that we try to see a bigger picture… I’m not saying this is the only way, but I’m saying the time is right to consider different options that might avail themselves to the school district.”

The trustees asked whether the appraiser would have any issues with the timeframe or foresee any challenges with completing the work in the allotted time. Stokes reminded the board the district has an additional 90 days to complete its due diligence with its feasibility study.