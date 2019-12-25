Carson City School District hires Student Support Services director

Christine Lenox, Ed.D., has been appointed as director of Student Support Services for the Carson City School District. She will begin her role with the district after it is announced at the next school board meeting Jan. 14.

“We welcome Dr. Lenox in her new role,” said CCSD Superintendent Richard Stokes. “She is not a new face to our district and will continue to provide valuable and dynamic support to our district and the special education needs of our students across the district. I look forward to working alongside her as she becomes more acquainted with this new assignment.”

Lenox fills the position left vacant earlier this year when Janice Albertson retired. Albertson was the previous director of Student Support Services for the school district, serving more than seven years in that capacity.

In her position, Lenox will supervise the educational, psychological, neurological and health services programs required to meet the needs of children whose individual circumstances require enhancements to the regular programs of the school district. She will direct and coordinate Student Support Services programs in public school settings that teach students with intellectual or physical disabilities with careful collaboration among all professional stakeholders.

Lenox previously served as the assistant director of student support services for the Carson City School District under Albertson from 2013 to the present time. During that time, she helped provide leadership, supervision and evaluations of special programs throughout the district; supervised and evaluated assigned personnel; adapted appropriate curriculum that aligns with Nevada Standards and Alternate Standards; and increased knowledge and maintained requirements for the district to align with the Individual Disabilities Education Act.

She served as a speech language pathologist at Carson High School from 2004 to 2013 where she provided speech language services to students with individual education plans. From 1995 to 2004, Lenox was the program coordinator for the Ormsby Association of Carson City, a local nonprofit organization that assists adults who might be intellectually delayed, to learn and experience job skills. Prior to that, she worked as a paraprofessional at Carson High from 1988 to 1995 where she supported teachers with student Individual Education Plans implementation.

She earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2018, a master’s degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University in 2012 and a bachelor’s degree in speech language pathology with a minor in developmental disabilities from UNR in 2004.

Lenox retains licensure with the state of Nevada in speech language impairment, generalist special education and K-12 substitute. As a mother of a daughter with special needs and with more than 30 years of special education and language experience, the culmination of her life and work experience is dedicated to providing every student with the means to be successful in school and in the community.