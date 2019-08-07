Carson City School District sets back to school meet & greets

With the first day of school (Aug. 19) approaching, Carson City School District wants all students and parents to be aware of back-to-school information, event dates and the electronics policy at Carson High School.

Carson High School will host “Senator Kick-Off” on Monday, Aug. 12, through the North Foyer Entrance:

Seniors 8-9 a.m.

Juniors 9-10 a.m.

Sophomores 10-11 a.m.

If parents have updated their student’s information in Infinite Campus, students will be able to pick up their schedule, purchase a parking space at a “special early bird discount” of $20 and pick up their Chromebooks. They will also be able purchase a Student Body Card sticker (required for all extra-curricular activities (free entry into home games and discounted dance tickets), pre-order yearbooks, etc.

Freshman/New Student Orientation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m.-noon in the main gym. Freshmen students will be updated on life at Carson High School. Tours will be given along with a club fair. PE uniforms will be available for purchase ($25 per set), SBC stickers ($25, required for all extra-curricular activities) and lockers free to all freshman for the 2019-2020 school year.

Parent University will also be Tuesday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m., in the Tech-Center. Freshman parents are invited to attend an informational meeting on the ins and outs of Carson High School including rules and regulations, athletics, office policies, dress code, the electronics policy, school safety and more. Information booths for both students and parents will be available immediately following in Senator Square.

The school also wants to stress that all parents must update their student’s Infinite Campus information each school year, which includes annual permission and consent forms in order to participate in field trips, inclusion in yearbooks and to receive Chromebooks. Parents who complete information early allows students to pick up schedules early (prior to school starting), and choose parking spaces, etc. Carson High School has staff available to help parents with the update process. They are available from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Carson High School’s electronics policy is designed to promote student safety and focus on student learning. For the safety and welfare of students, cell phones will be permitted on campus – with limitations. However, earbuds/headphones will NOT be permitted on the school’s campus. All cell phones and wearable technology including Apple Watches will be turned off and collected during formal assessments. The policy includes:

Cell Phones

Should be turned off or muted in the classroom

Must not be visible in the classroom

Earbuds/Headphones

Are not allowed in student’s possession on campus

Will be provided if needed to support student learning

Wearable technology such as Apple Watches (and similar devices)

Should be placed in “airplane mode” in the classroom

Must not be visible in the classroom

CHS Chromebooks

Are allowed in the classroom

Usage permitted per teacher directions

Usage may be monitored by Go Guardian at any time

Students who violate this policy may face progressive discipline including the confiscation of their cell phones and/or earbuds/headphones. Violations of the school’s Internet Safety and Technology Acceptable and Responsible Use (ARU) may result in students losing the privilege of using a school Chromebook or desktop computer.

Other district-wide Back-To-School dates include:

Aug. 14: Carson Middle School Back to School Sneak Preview Sixth grade, 4-6 p.m.

Aug. 14: Mark Twain Elementary School Kindergarten Orientation, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 15: Carson Middle School Back to School Sneak Preview 7th and 8th grades, 4-6 p.m.

Aug. 15: Eagle Valley Middle School Back to School Boot Camp 6th grade, 3-4 p.m., 7th and 8th grade, 4-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 16: Seeliger Elementary School Kindergarten Meet & Greet, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Aug.16: Empire Elementary School Meet & Greet, 3:30-5 p.m.

Aug. 16: Bordewich Bray Elementary School Meet & Greet, 4-6 p.m.

Aug. 16: Fremont Elementary School Sneak Peek and Back-To-School Night, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Aug.19: Mark Twain Elementary School Meet & Greet, 7:30 a.m.

Aug. 22: Fritsch Elementary School Open House, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 22: Seeliger Elementary School Open House, 5:30-7 p.m.

Aug. 28: Mark Twain Elementary School Back-To-School, 5-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28: Bordewich Bray Elementary School Back-To-School, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: Early Childhood Open House, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Carson High School Open House, 6-8 p.m.

Sept. 10: Empire Elementary School Open House, 5:30-7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Fremont Elementary School Fall Carnival and Grand Opening, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Pioneer High School and Carson Online Open House, 5-7 p.m.

Sept. 19: Carson Middle School Open House, 6-8 p.m.

The Carson City School District offers public education to approximately 7,600 students throughout Carson City. The district includes six elementary schools, two middle schools, one alternative high school and one comprehensive high school. In a joint venture with Western Nevada College, the Carson City School District Jump Start College program allows students to complete their senior year of high school and freshman year of college simultaneously. For information, visit carsoncityschools.com.