Carson City school district to receive federal violence prevention grant

The U.S. Justice Department has awarded $85.3 million in grant funding to address school violence nationwide — including $190,803 to the Carson City School District.

The Carson City funding comes through the COPS School Violence Prevention program. It will include training for school and law enforcement personnel, deterrent measures such as metal detectors, locks and lighting as well as notification technology. School officials and faculty as well as students will receive training through the program.

The money will develop threat assessment teams and technological solutions to improve reporting of suspicious activity in and around schools. It will also help train school officials to intervene when mentally ill individuals threaten school safety.