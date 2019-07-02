Carson City School District’s Andrew Feuling earns Nevada’s first certification for fiscal credibility

Carson City School District director of fiscal services Andrew Feuling

The Association of School Business Officials International has announced Andrew Feuling, SFO, director of fiscal services for the Carson City School District, has earned the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations (SFO). School business professionals who earn the SFO certification have proven that they have the required knowledge, expertise and fiscal credibility to lead their school district and effectively manage the district’s finances. Feuling is the only SFO in the state of Nevada.

“Mr. Feuling is a tremendous asset to our school district, and this recent fiscal certification is just one more qualifier,” said Richard Stokes, superintendent for the Carson City School District. “His role as director of fiscal services is critical in ensuring education for the students of Carson City. He played a significant role this past legislative session through testimonies regarding state funding modules and not only advocated for adequate funding for the education of children within our district, but also for students across the state in rural school districts.”

The SFO designation is granted to highly qualified school business professionals who fulfill multiple requirements, including demonstrating certification eligibility (through work experience and education), passing a comprehensive two-part exam that tests competency in accounting and school business management topics and adhering to the ASBO International Certification Code of Conduct. School business officials who have earned the SFO certification commit to ongoing professional development, renewing the certification annually and undergoing recertification every three years.

“ASBO International’s SFO certification is an internationally recognized, standardized assessment for school business officials,” said David Lewis, executive director for ASBO International. “Increasingly, we are seeing certification as a driver that helps to raise the bar for sound fiscal management across all school districts. SFOs are keenly sought after due to their experience and expertise in appropriately allocating resources to meet the current and future needs of their constituents.”

Prior to his appointment as director of fiscal services, Feuling served as a school business solutions specialist for Robert W. Baird & Co., a fiscal entity helping school districts in Wisconsin find creative ways to maximize their revenues and control their expenses. He was the business manager for Salem School District where he was responsible for all financial services. He also taught economics and history at East Troy High School for more than eight years.

Feuling earned a master’s degree in school business management from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, a master’s in educational administration from Capella University, a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside and a bachelor’s in business administration from Drake University.

