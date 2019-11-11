Carson City school expansion focus of public meeting

The Carson City School District will host an exploratory meeting to present classroom-space expansion plans for Eagle Valley Middle School. The presentation will address anticipated longterm growth of the district and the need to find solutions for a growing school enrollment.

The community meeting is open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the EVMS gym. The district is seeking community feedback and plans to take questions following the presentation.

Community members can park in front of Eagle Valley Middle School or in the upper parking lot, but they are encouraged to enter the building through the main entrance on the north. Individuals planning on attending are welcome to share this invitation with colleagues, friends and neighbors who might be interested in attending.