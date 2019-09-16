Carson City schools’ committee tours Snyder Avenue property

The committee members providing input to Carson City School Superintendent Richard Stokes on 1600 Snyder Ave., as a prospective school site overall were encouraged after viewing the property’s condition.

The group toured the former Capital Christian church grounds with Stokes and local Realtor John Uhart during the second of its three meetings. Members also received a presentation from district fiscal director A.J. Feuling on student enrollment numbers by school.

Members particularly were impressed by the size of the property’s worship facility. In addition to the school’s own multipurpose needs for the stage, Stokes has touted opening it for use to performing arts or community groups with its capacity to seat approximately 500. The center also comes fully equipped with audiovisual equipment, rigging and theater curtains, which music educator Christina Bourne called “the best of the best.”

“This will do very well,” she said.

Others said the space could serve well for social events such as proms or Junior Reserved Office Training Course events to allow parents to attend ceremonies.

The committee viewed the site’s gymnasium and office buildings, inspecting classrooms and former nursery rooms with former church logos, exterior water features near the chapel and parking lots. Stokes also showed them where the property was located in relation to the Northern Nevada Correctional Facility.

The property’s buildings all have been well maintained with office furniture and equipment intact and only some rooms needing some repairs or minor upgrades needed. Outside, between buildings, a $23,000 set of playground equipment had been installed and remains.

Committee member Martha Wise, with one child in middle school and two children in elementary school, said after the tour she feels positive about the process so far. She said she envisioned some of the space being used for culinary classes or fundraisers as needed but said she was still thinking on it.

“I have confidence in the city and the Board of Supervisors and the school district,” she said. “I see us growing in good directions, and I want to see it continuing growing in good directions. … It’s nice to live in a town to see where that’s possible.”

Wise said several years ago when real estate developer Blackstone Development Group held a public meeting to address Lompa Ranch, she asked how its project and potential for residential and business growth might sustain a good school district within a state that isn’t necessarily known for its educational system.

“A.J. (Feuling) got right up and addressed that and was able to speak intelligently right to it, so I’m pretty impressed about how responsive they are,” she said.

Trustee Richard Varner, who attended the tour with several board members, said he was especially interested in having citizens examine the property for themselves.

“Right now, there’s so much in flux,” he said. “One of the things I wanted was to have a community group together and have them examine and come up with ideas on how to use it. I think it has great possibility and potential.”

Next Wednesday, the committee meets for the final time and will provide Stokes with its recommendations, which he will report back to the Board of Trustees.