Carson City schools get $16,000 grant for recycling

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has awarded six grants totaling $40,000 to help fund recycling projects across the state, two of them in Carson City.

The Carson City School District will get $16,721 for a center to encourage young people to recycle items ranging from plastic bottles and aluminum cans to paperboard and office paper.

In addition, the city will receive $12,898 to expand its Green Dining District pilot program launched earlier this year. The expansion will add 10 restaurants to the program committed to implementing eco-friendly measures including eliminating plastic straws and Styrofoam containers, composting food waste and leveraging energy saving measures.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful will get $5,620 for a recycling education outreach program to the Hispanic community and Yerington High school will get $1,110 to buy and install recycling collection stations campuswide.

The Pyramid Paiute Tribe will receive $2,965 for a new water bottle fill station at the Parks and Recreation Department’s tribal gym.

Finally, Liberty High in Clark County will receive $3,355 to install recycling centers in the school.