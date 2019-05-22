Carson City schools honor distinguished students

Twenty-two Carson City students were recognized Tuesday at a Carson City School Board meeting with a “Distinguished Student Award.”

Carson City School District

The Carson City School District took time at the School Board meeting on Tuesday night to recognize 22 students with the “Distinguished Student Award.”

The student winners were selected by administrators and recognized in pairs from their respective schools as having specific qualities, skills and characteristics that distinguished them.

The award defines the term ‘distinguished’ as something special in a person that can be recognized or identified from others by unique features or characteristics. The word implies any subtle or small differences that are good or honorable that sets one person apart from others. Winners of this award may be identified as good scholars, helpful, on-time, nice, obeying the rules and protecting others.

“The students being recognized have demonstrated qualities and characteristics that are significantly different and honorable from their peers,” Carson City School District superintendent Richard Stokes said. “Each of these winners retain a certain moxie that cannot be tested or measured in the classroom but is evidenced in their day-to-day actions and overall likeability and continual happy attitude.”

Distinguished students are: Spencer Dale – 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School; Sandra Nealon – 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School; Anais Gallegos-Arreguin – 5th grade, Empire Elementary School; Hector Romero Erazo – 5th grade, Empire Elementary School; Danny Galvez-Hernandez – 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School; Norah Schultz – 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School; Nevaeh Kaylor – 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School; Kaden Sa – 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School.

Yahir Marquez Martinez – 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School; Naiara Nava Rivera – 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School; Liam Kenison – 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School; Alexa Rasmusson – 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School; Cassidy Leatham – 6th grade, Carson Montessori School; Urieluis Rojas – 6th grade, Carson Montessori School; Jeffrey Franco Trejo – 8th grade, Carson Middle School

Macie Wilson – 8th grade, Carson Middle School; Vanessa Diaz – 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School; Hunter Rowlatt – 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School.

Leonardo Rodriguez Melgarejo – 12th grade, Carson High School; Jasmyn Riediger – 12th grade, Carson High School; Alyxandra Perry – 12th grade, Pioneer High School; Walker Simeroth – 12th grade, Pioneer High School.