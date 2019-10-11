Carson City seeks input on names for public spaces

Carson City’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space department is looking for public input to name two open space areas recently acquired by the city.

The properties are located on the west side between Ash Canyon and Vicee Canyon. A brief survey, map and photo of the two properties are available at https://carson.org/naming.

The city has guidelines for naming open space: official names should provide some form of individual identity to the property or specific part of any owned property; if possible, names should be related to the unique natural landscape, geographic or topographic features, indigenous plants or wildlife, cultural or historical heritage; and the naming for individuals and/or families should be reserved as an incentive toward significant donations of land and/or endowments.

The survey deadline is Oct. 13. The results and recommendations will be discussed with the Open Space Advisory Committee at their meeting Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center, Sierra Room.

A final recommendation to name the open space properties will go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval and adoption.