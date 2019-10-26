Carson City Senior Center parking lot to close for repaving

The Carson City Senior Center’s west parking lot will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 28, for repaving. Construction is expected to take at least three weeks.

“This will have a significant impact on access to the building,” said Courtney Warner, executive director for the Senior Center. “As we close off the lot on Monday, we will add signage to help direct traffic on where to park and how to get in.”

To avoid confusion and lessen the impact to center attendees, Warner provided the following information:

The building’s west entrance will still be open; use sidewalks to access.

The bus stop will temporarily move closer to the courtyard entrance on the east side of the building and bus schedules will remain the same.

Parking is available in the east lot, in the south lot by Health & Human Services or on Beverly Street.

Second Wind Thrift Store, located on the Senior Center Campus, will remain open during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Enter from Beverly Street.

For your safety, avoid all closed areas in the construction zone, and add extra time to allow for parking and access.

“Please see us if you need extra help or assistance,” Warner said. “Thank you for your patience while we improve our parking lot.”

For information, contact the Carson City Senior Center at 775-883-0703.