Carson City Sheriff looking for missing 15-year-old

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in attempting to locate a runaway juvenile.

Christian Zarate, a 15-year-old male, was last seen on Nov. 18 at his residence in Carson City.

Zarate is described as 5-foot, 9-inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He may be in the Carson, Reno or Lake Tahoe area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zarate is asked to call Detective Chaney at 775-283-7853, Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous.