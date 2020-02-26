Carson City Sheriff’s Office focusing on pedestrian safety

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies statewide focusing on pedestrian safety through March 15.

Sections 484b.283 through 484b.297 of the Nevada Revised Statutes are specific to pedestrians. Crosswalks are confusing for some; however, pedestrians share the responsibility when crossing at crosswalks. As a pedestrian you can’t just jump out in front of traffic because you’re in a crosswalk. Pedestrians are required to use caution as well as drivers.

For pedestrians:

Walk facing traffic

Don’t walk on the highway

Don’t suddenly walk across the crosswalk expecting vehicles to stop

As a pedestrian, at times, you will have the right of way; however, you will be on the losing end of a collision with any vehicle.

For drivers:

Crosswalks can be both marked and unmarked

Don’t pass other cars stopped at a crosswalk

At marked and unmarked crosswalks, drivers must yield the right of way to pedestrians that are in the crosswalk when the pedestrian is upon the same half of the roadway the motorist is on.

Pedestrians and drivers are required to exercise caution while walking and driving.

Please walk and drive safely.