Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for distracted drivers

Distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes and injury to drivers and pedestrians. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is working with other Nevada law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for distracted drivers.

Nevada Revised Statute 484B.165 prohibits drivers from using cell phones while driving. Simply put, you cannot:

Engage in non-voice communications on a cell phone or hand held device

Engage in voice communications (unless you can do it without using your hands)

There are a few exceptions such as:

Public Safety Officers acting within the course and scope of their employment

Any person reporting an emergency, criminal activity or safety hazard or asking for help in a situation requiring immediate assistance or public utility personnel responding to an emergency.

Fines can be:

First offense within 7 years = $50.

Second offense within 7 years = $100.

Third or subsequent offense within 7 years = $250.

Plus, you could face a double fine if caught in certain areas like pedestrian safety zones, school zones or construction zones.

Put your phone down and pay attention to the road, other drivers and pedestrians. Talk hands free if you must, but wait till you arrive safely before you text and tweet.

By keeping these tips in mind you can reduce your chances of being involved in a crash, reduce your chances of a traffic citation and help to keep our roadways safe through these winter months.