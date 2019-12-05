Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 74-year-old

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is attempting to locate James Tickner, a 74-year-old male.

Tickner was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 3 by his roommate in Carson City. Tickner was last seen on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 30 near his home on Pine Lane in Carson City.

Tickner does not have a vehicle. He is known to frequent the McDonald’s at Winnie Lane and North Carson Street, Mills Park and the Smith’s grocery store at 599 E. William St.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.