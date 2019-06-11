Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

On Sunday at about 7 p.m., Bryce Kent, 17, ran away from his residence in Carson City. His whereabouts are unknown at this time. Kent should be in possession of a stolen green, 2004 Toyota, Camry with Nevada plates 559UJP. Kent is described as a Caucasian male, 5-8 and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kent has been entered into the National Database as a Run-Away Juvenile.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855 or Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.