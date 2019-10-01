Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers to expand its Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff (VIPS) program.

Volunteer coordinator Ken Smith said they are looking for people to help with Citizen’s Patrol, administrative support, front counter reception and the jail visitation program.

Candidates would be trained by the sheriff’s office. To qualify, volunteers must have a valid Nevada driver’s license, no felony arrests and pass a background check and work well with others.

Interested people can visit the sheriff’s office at 911 Musser St., or contact Smith at 887-2020 or 283-7810.