Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing teen

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. Kristina Guerrero, 16, was last seen on the night of Jan. 3 at her residence in Carson City. Guerrero was reported missing Jan. 4 when her family woke up to her and her belongings missing. Guerrero is described as 5 foot 2 and 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black and white sweatshirt. Guerrero could be in the Reno or Pyramid Lake area. The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-2677 if she is seen.

Anyone with other information on the whereabouts of Guerrero is asked to call Detective Chaney at 775-283-7853, Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2677. Callers can remain anonymous.