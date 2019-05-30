Carson City Soroptimists present scholarships

Michelle Powers (left) and Lyssa Philippo (right)

Courtesy

Soroptimist International of Carson City presented grant awards to two women on May 22. The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award assists women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects.

Live Your Dream recipients may use this cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education. The amount of the award varies, but typically includes both the cash award and a higher education scholarship. This year’s Live Your Dream recipients are Michelle Powers and Lyssa Philippo.

Powers received her AA degree from Western Nevada College, then transferred to the University of Nevada, Reno. She’s currently studying music education, with the goal of becoming a music teacher. She’s finishing her last semester with one additional semester of student teaching remaining. Another future goal for Powers is to promote arts and music activities and education in the community. She looks forward to becoming a key educator for the next generation, as well as a mentor who will further support passion for the arts.

Philippo is attending Western Nevada College, enrolled in the accelerated welding program. This program leads to certifications necessary to begin working in the welding industry. Philippo’s goal is to learn the welding trade so she can always provide and care for her son. Says Philippo, “It is important to show my son that no matter how hard life gets, we have the choice to pick ourselves up and keep going, and that anyone can have the future they dream of as long as one is willing to work hard for it.”