Carson City supervisors asked to fund arts and culture coordinator position

The Cultural Commission passed a resolution Monday urging the Board of Supervisors to continue funding the arts and culture coordinator position.

The job is currently funded by 1 percent of the transient lodging tax, an allocation set to end on June 1, 2021. The position was initially inside the Culture and Tourism Authority office but is now managed by Carson City.

The resolution supports the extension of the tax allotment or finding a new funding source.

“The other option is to abandon it,” said Mark Salinas, arts and culture coordinator, who said that would make Nevada the only state among surrounding states without an arts office in its capital.

Salinas talked about public art created and events hosted in the last three years, including an exhibit at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and work he’s doing now to curate an exhibit inside the Governor’s Mansion, and said he has brought $26,279 in grant funding to the city’s arts and culture efforts.

“I was told they need data,” said Terri McBride, commission member. “I was told they’d be provided annual reports on ‘heads in beds’ for culture events and for whatever reason they never got the reports.”

Karen Abowd, another commission member and former city supervisor who was instrumental in developing the city’s arts master plan, said it was the tourism authority’s responsibility.

“Shame on the CTA because they were supposed to collect the data,” said Abowd. “And now we’re hamstrung because of it.”

The item is expected to be discussed at the next CTA meeting on Friday at 4 p.m.

The commission also awarded $2,000 to the Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebration to help fund the event.

And Salinas, during his manager’s report, said the upcoming 2019 Mayor’s Art Awards luncheon will be held Nov. 15 at the Gold Dust West.

The awards honors individuals and organizations for innovation, service, community impact, and giving.

Heather Harmon, deputy director, Nevada Museum of Art, Las Vegas, is the keynote speaker, and Salinas has invited Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak to attend to make a special announcement.

The Carson City Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event. Tickets are $25 per person with $5 going to Carson City Department of Arts & Culture.

Tickets are available online at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com/spotlight/details/carson_city_chamber_soups_on