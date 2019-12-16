Carson City supervisors eye $7.5 million grant for South Carson Street project

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote to approve the agreement for a $7.57 million grant to fund work on South Carson Street, Carson City’s next major road project.

The agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation finalizes the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant the city was awarded in 2018.

The city is required to match $11.14 million. More than half that, $6.25 million, is coming from the state of Nevada via the Regional Transportation Fund. The remainder is coming from the Redevelopment, Stormwater Utility, Water Utility, Wastewater Utility and Infrastructure Tax funds.

The road project, which is expected to start construction early next year, will include extensive stormwater work as well as the narrowing and repaving of South Carson Street, and the addition of a roundabout and multi-use path.

The board will take up a recommendation from the Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee to spend an additional $240,000 on the 3rd Street parking lot between Curry and Nevada streets. The board already approved $190,000 to resurface the lot and the additional money would go to reconfigure it and remove trees. RACC declined to recommend adding shade structures and upgrading electrical outlets at the site, but the board can consider those also.

The supervisors will vote to accept the Planning Commission’s master plan report, which includes recommendations to review Title 18 and the development standards, link water capacity data with land use data on a parcel-by-parcel basis for review of annual growth management and individual projects, and amend the zoning map in the Kelvin Road vicinity.

The board will consider a $2.1 million contract to buy 28 vehicles for various departments that was tabled at its last meeting.

And after lunch, at 1:30 p.m., the board will convene as the Board of Health to hear a report on the Carson City Health and Human Services strategic plan and other items.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.