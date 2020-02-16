Carson City supervisors. school board to jointly meet Thursday

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Agenda items include:

Possible action: regarding authorization for Carson City Health and Human Services to accept a grant in the amount of $120,655 from the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which will be used over 17 months to implement education and outreach programs to decrease tobacco, e-cigarette and vaping use among Carson City’s youth.

Possible action: Discussion and possible action regarding the appointment of one member to the Carson City Planning Commission for a four-year term set to expire in January 2024.

Possible action: Discussion and possible action regarding a Tentative Subdivision Map known as the Emerson Cottages to create 37 single family lots on a 5.5 acre parcel zoned neighborhood business (NB), on property located on Emerson Drive, north of College Parkway.

Possible action: Discussion and possible action regarding a memorandum of understanding between the Carson City Employees Association (CCEA), the Carson City Fire Fighters Association, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2251 (Local 2251), and Carson City transferring the Patient Care Technician positions at the Fire Department from the bargaining unit represented by CCEA to the non-supervisory bargaining unit represented by Local 2251.

At 6 p.m. the board will reconvene with the Carson City School Board:

Discussion only: Discussion and presentation on the K-12 Tesla Investment Fund Gift awarded to the Carson City School District in the amount of $712,250 to fund District-Wide Sustainability Initiatives for the next three years.

Discussion only: Introduction of the new Carson City Library director, Tod Colegrove.

Discussion only: Discussion and presentation on the collaborative programs and efforts between the Carson City Library and the Carson City School District.

Discussion only: Presentation and discussion of a proposed agreement between the Carson City School District and Carson City continuing the school resource officers (SRO) program at the school district, and through which the city and the school district will split the personnel costs of three SROs, approximately $430,438.81 for FY 2021.

Discussion only: Discussion and update on the draft Joint Use Agreement of Facilities between Carson City and the Carson City School District.

Discussion only: Discussion regarding a formal dedication of Richmond Avenue by the Carson City School District to Carson City and the resulting remnant parcels that will be created by the dedication.

Discussion only: Discussion and presentation on the epidemic of vaping and e-cigarette use among young adults, specifically as it relates to Carson City’s youth.

Discussion only: Discussion and presentation regarding the Flu Vaccination Outreach and Partnership between Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and the Carson City School District (CCSD).

Discussion only: Discussion and presentation on proposed Phase I changes to the middle school attendance zones in the Carson City School District, primarily affecting families residing in the Fremont Elementary School attendance zone, beginning with the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Discussion only: Informational update regarding ongoing studies of the property located at 1600 Snyder Ave., as a possible school location in the Carson City School District.