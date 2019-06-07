Carson City supervisors set priorities

The Board of Supervisors set priorities for the new fiscal year that include developing a new five-year strategic plan, starting a possible update of Carson City’s Master Plan, and an improvement district for South Carson Street.

The board on Thursday conducted the first annual performance review of Nancy Paulson, city manager, and set her goals for the coming year, which begins in July.

Also on the list for 2020 is working on an agreement concerning the city’s use of the Marlette Lake water system, completing a downtown parking study, assessing the feasibility of expanding the basic life support ambulance program, working with the state of Nevada to utilize vacant state lands in the city, and completing work to reopen the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range.

Some goals are carryovers from the current year, including working with the District Attorney’s office on its years-long project to overhaul the city municipal code and finishing the rollout of new software that provides the operational backbone for the city.

The South Carson Street Neighborhood Improvement District likely will be similar to the existing downtown NID established after the Carson Street project there was completed, The NIDs assess businesses along a redone road for the ongoing maintenance of the streetscape. Construction on South Carson Street is expected to start in early 2020 and last for nine to 12 months.

Paulson in her presentation went over the current year’s accomplishments, including a 13.7 percent ending fund balance, a portion of which was used for deferred maintenance, resulting in a final reserve of 8.8 percent.

The city also entered into a new waste management agreement, moved the South Carson Street project design along to near completion, and found additional monies for road maintenance.

In terms of personal goals for Paulson, all the supervisors urged the city manager to get out more.

“Seeing you in public as a cheerleader and leader of our community is important,” said Supervisor Stacey Giomi.

The board voted to rate Paulson as exceeding expectations in terms of her performance.

The board approved spending just more than $1.5 million from the Redevelopment Revolving Fund for the new fiscal year, including $200,000 for downtown street improvements, $137,794 for Bob Boldrick Theater upgrades, and $190,000 for 3rd Street parking lot rehabilitation. Another $44,754 was approved out of the 2019 budget to replace the sound system at the Fuji Park Fairgrounds.

The supervisors approved the interim opening plan for the rifle range recommended by the Range Task Force.

The plan calls for the range to be open to the public on Sundays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:45 p.m. It can be reserved during the week by clubs, commercial entities, and law enforcement. The former two must provide waivers for individuals.

Jennifer Budge, director, Parks, Recreation and Open Space, said the city expects to have completed design documents for the range’s bays next week and can then go out to bid to find a contractor to do the work. The approved plan also authorizes the director to increase hours of operations on any or part of the facility once work is completed to safely use it.