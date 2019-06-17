Carson City supervisors to consider public safety radio system

If You Go What: Board of Supervisors When: Thursday, June 20, 8:30 a.m. Where: Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St. Agenda: https://carson.org/home/showdocument?id=66406 What: Board of Supervisors and Carson City School District Board of Trustees joint meeting When: Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m. Where: Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St. Agenda: https://carson.org/home/showdocument?id=66406

A $5 million, 10-year agreement for Carson City to join the statewide public safety radio system is back before the Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

The agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation was heard by the board in May, when the supervisors sent it back to staff for additional work.

The system costs more than the current city system — $870,000 more annually, estimated Supervisor Brad Bonkowski during the May meeting — but would provide better coverage.

In addition, the city’s current system is maxed out, Sean Slamon, fire chief, said at the May meeting, and would be costly to upgrade and maintain.

The supervisors will get a final report on the 2019 Nevada Legislature from the city’s lobbyists, Walker and Associates, and another recap on the session from the Nevada League of Cities.

The board will vote on a series of items recommended by the Planning Commission, including several zoning map amendments.

Several contracts for water projects are before the board, including a $5.5 million contract with Aspen Developers Corp. for the final phase of the North-South and East-West Transmission main projects for delivery of water from Douglas County to the Quill Water Tank.

At 6 p.m., the board will meet jointly with the Carson City School District Board of Trustees.

The two bodies will discuss Assembly Bill 244, which allows imposition of a property tax to fund school capital projects, and a joint use agreement for facilities, among other topics.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.