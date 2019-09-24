Carson City to host stormwater rate meeting Oct. 2

Carson City Public Works is hosting a public meeting on stormwater rates to get public feedback.

The city is conducting a study of its stormwater rate structure and is looking at different models to redo the fee schedule. The biggest change will likely be for the city’s businesses, which could be charged a fee based on the size of their property’s impervious surfaces such as parking areas and driveways.

The meeting is planned for Oct. 2, 5-7 p.m. in the Ormsby Room at the Sheriff’s Office, 911 E. Musser St.