Carson City weather: Saturday great, Sunday snow, Monday cold

The National Weather Service is predicting a nearly 30-degree drop from the weekend to the workweek in Carson City.

Additionally, the capital could see snow on Sunday. In short, if you want to do something this weekend, Saturday is your day. Sunday should be a good day to stay inside and watch an athletic contest on the television if there is one available (check your local listings).

The NWS is calling for sunny conditions and high temperature of 64 degrees on Saturday. Sunday calls for a chance of rain and snow with a high near 49 and Monday – ugh – the predicted “high” falls to 36.

The forecast:

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m, then a chance of snow after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night: A chance of snow before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.