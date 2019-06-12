Carson City’s Martel promoted to Brigadier General

Tech. Sgt. Robert Randall, assigned to the 152nd Communications Flight, unfurls Brig. Gen. Glen Martel's flag during Martel's promotion ceremony June 9, 2019 in the Fuel Cell Hangar, Nevada Air National Guard base, Reno as Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry and Martel observe. Martel will be come the new Chief of Staff — Air, for the Nevada Air National Guard, and support Assistant Adjutant General Ondra Berry in the high-level planning of the base.

Photo By Senior Airman Matthew Greiner

RENO — Col. Glen Martel, former commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing Mission Support Group, has been promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony on Sunday at the Nevada Air National Guard Base fuel cell hangar.

In his role as Mission Support Group Commander, Martel, a Carson City native, led 440 airmen across all infrastructure operations of the wing. Martel will be come the new Chief of Staff — Air, for the Nevada Air National Guard, and support Assistant Adjutant General Ondra Berry in the high-level planning of the base.

“Having been a member of the Nevada Air National Guard for 30 years and having seen the growth and experience we’ve gone through, I am looking forward to working with the organization in this new leadership role to move us all forward over the next few years,” Martel said. “I’m looking forward to working with Gen. Berry in his new position to move our new missions forward.”

Martel commissioned into the Air National Guard in 1996 through the Air National Guard Academy of Military Science, Knoxville, Tenn. He later commanded the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron and served as the deputy of the 152nd Mission Support Group, Reno. During his deployment to Kuwait he served as the Training and Exercise Officer.

“Be ready for any opportunity that comes your way, get every bit of education that anyone is willing to give you, take any training opportunity, any leadership role, attend any courses, and if it makes you a little bit nervous to take it on — it’s probably a good thing for you,” Martel continued.

Martel is one of two Nevada Air Guard Colonels promoted to the rank of Brigadier General within the past two years.