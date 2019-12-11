Carson City’s Parks, Recreation & Open Space hosting open house on Dec. 16

Carson City’s Parks, Recreation & Open Space will be hosting an open house on the Carson River Trails project.

The open house is Dec. 16, 4-5:30 p.m. in the Bonanza Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.

The project is construction of a non-motorized multi-use path on the east side of Prison Hill, through Silver Saddle Ranch, and along the Carson River through Buzzy’s Ranch connecting to Riverview Park. It is funded by a grant from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

Department staff and a representative from the design team will be on hand to show project maps and answer questions.

Following the open house, the Open Space Advisory Committee will review and comment on the plans in the Sierra Room at the Community Center.

For information contact Gregg Berggren, trails coordinator, at gberggren@carson.org or 775-887-2262, ext. 7219.