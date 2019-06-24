Carson City’s Ross Gold Park topic of public meeting

Ross Gold Park is one of the oldest parks within Carson City’s park system and is located at 280 Appion Way. The city released a survey in April to receive the community’s input on changes to the park’s master plan. The survey results have been compiled, analyzed, and the city would appreciate the opportunity to discuss the comments received from the community.

A public information meeting will be held at Fire Station No. 53 located at 4649 Snyder Ave., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 27. Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department staff will be in attendance at the meeting to review the survey results and present the draft master plan for review and comment. The master plan will guide future development, prioritize expenditures, and will be used as a means to seek grants and donations for the implementation of the park’s improvements.

In respect for ongoing fire station operations, please park vehicles at Ross Gold Park and walk over to the station. For information or questions on the Ross Gold Park Master Plan, contact Vern L. Krahn, senior park planner at vkrahn@carson.org or 775-283-7343.