Carson High has most National Merit, Presidential Scholars to sign with University of Nevada, Reno

Fourteen Carson High School seniors participated in the Nevada Scholars Signing Day Wednesday in the school's library.

Carson City School District

The Carson City School District has announced Carson High School retains the most National Merit and Presidential Scholars committing to the University of Nevada, Reno. Fourteen seniors pledged to continue their education with the university during the Nevada Scholars Signing Day, held in the CHS library Wednesday.

Quentin Owens, UNR’s manager of scholar admissions, reported Carson High School had the most Presidential and National Merit Scholars from one high school to commit to UNR.

“We know that they didn’t get here by themselves, so I would like to last but not least acknowledge parents, friends, teachers and family members of the students being recognized today,” Owens said. “Because of you and your support, you are the driving force behind the success of these bright minds.”

UNR’s manager of admissions and recruitment Carolina Martinez and assistant vice provost of undergraduate education Derek Furukawa also were present to honor and commend the scholars who chose to sign with university.

National Merit Scholar Megan Owens represents less than 1 percent of the U.S. graduating class. She will receive a $16,000 scholarship renewable for four years at UNR.

Presidential Scholars retain at least a 3.5 grade point average and earn an ACT score of at least 31 or SAT score of at least 1360. These students represent less than 1 percent of the graduating class in the state of Nevada. They will receive an $8,000 scholarship renewable for four years.

The following are scholars who signed with UNR, as well as their intended majors.

Megan Owens, National Merit Scholar, physics

Jacob Carlson, Presidential Scholar, pre-secondary education

Gabe Covington, Presidential Scholar, physics

Sydney Fields, Presidential Scholar, biochemistry and molecular biology

Adele Fliegler, Presidential Scholar, English

Jane Fliegler, Presidential Scholar, art and history

Susan Fliegler, Presidential Scholar, computer science

Hannah Hope Hodorowicz, Presidential Scholar, undeclared

Joshua Ingram, Presidential Scholar, mechanical engineering

Jose Medina-Torres, Presidential Scholar, chemistry

Nura Tung, Presidential Scholar, pre-journalism

Andre Walser-Castro, Presidential Scholar, hydrogeology

Rachel Weese, Presidential Scholar, psychology

Jack Williams, Presidential Scholar, chemistry