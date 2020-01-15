Carson High marching band selected for Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco
The Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band has been selected to participate in the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco for the third year in a row.
The parade is Feb. 8 at 5 p.m., and it will be televised around the world. Last year, the Blue Thunder placed first in the high school band division.
The trip is estimated to cost $18,000; donations are needed. To donate, contact any band member or Bill Zabelsky, director of bands, at 775-283-1779, wzabelsky@carson.k12.nv.us, or mail to Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701, Attention: Mr. Zabelsky.
Make checks payable to the Carson City Band Association (CCBAI). To learn more about the parade, go to http://www.chineseparade.com.
Carson City