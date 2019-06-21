Carson High NJROTC program among top 11 in nation

At the close of the school year, the Carson High School NJROTC program was pleased to announce it earned a Distinguished Unit award with academic honors. This was the second year in a row the unit has received the recognition.

The program also was recognized as the No. 1 unit out of 47 units within the region, a first in the program’s history. The region, Area 13, covers the northwestern portion of the United States from Colorado all the way to Hawaii, Guam and Japan. There are a total of 11 areas or regions nationwide.

“Being ranked in the top 11 in the nation is a high honor,” said Carson High School’s Lt. Cmdr. Dan Meyer, USN (ret). “It’s been a great year for the program.”