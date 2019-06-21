Carson High NJROTC program among top 11 in nation
Nevada Appeal staff report
At the close of the school year, the Carson High School NJROTC program was pleased to announce it earned a Distinguished Unit award with academic honors. This was the second year in a row the unit has received the recognition.
The program also was recognized as the No. 1 unit out of 47 units within the region, a first in the program’s history. The region, Area 13, covers the northwestern portion of the United States from Colorado all the way to Hawaii, Guam and Japan. There are a total of 11 areas or regions nationwide.
“Being ranked in the top 11 in the nation is a high honor,” said Carson High School’s Lt. Cmdr. Dan Meyer, USN (ret). “It’s been a great year for the program.”