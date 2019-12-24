Carson High NJROTC raises $3,000 for Angel Tree Project

The Carson High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program raised more than $3,000 for the local Angel Tree gift program.

CHS NJROTC has raised money for the charity for the past three years.

When offered the opportunity to select a number of “angels,” the cadets volunteered to adopt 15 children from five different families. Prior to the holiday season, they set a goal to raise $2,300 for children and families in need. Through their personal contributions, the cadets far exceeded their original goal.

Collections began in early December, and as daily totals were announced, the platoons (classes) become very competitive in seeing who could raise the most money. At the conclusion of the fundraising period, cadets went and bought the various gifts, checking the “wish list” of each angel.

Dec. 17 after school, the NJROTC classrooms were filled with gifts, wrapping paper and cadets. Once wrapped and labeled, the gifts were then ready for Santa’s sleighs. It was very pleasing to see the sleighs (cadet vehicles) full of gifts as they were loaded for delivery to the collection point.

“Seeing all those gifts and knowing that they are helping families in our community, is the best feeling ever,” said Cadet Navarro, the battalion commanding officer. “What an amazing group of cadets.”