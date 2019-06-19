Carson High School graduate completes basic training in Texas

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Gaige L. Bobbitt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Bobbitt is the son of Dave Costantino and Judeth Costantinio of Marmora, N.J.

He is a 2015 graduate of Carson City High School. He earned an associate degree in 2018 from Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing, N.J.