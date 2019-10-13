Carson High student designs logo for 2020 Computer Science Summits

The Nevada Department of Education and the Regional Professional Development Programs presented Makayla Mueller, a junior at Carson High School, with an award for designing the logo for the 2020 Computer Science Summits.

The logo will appear on all promotional and print materials for the Las Vegas and Reno summits. Mueller’s design was selected by a team representing the Nevada Department of Education, the Regional Professional Development Programs and district personnel throughout Nevada. The logo was selected due to the creativity and integration of the Computer Science Summit theme: “Achieving 20/20 Vision for CS Education.”

Jaci McCune from the Northwest Regional Professional Development Program presented Mueller with a certificate and award in Mueller’s graphics design class at CHS. The Summit Planning Committee wanted to express a special thank you to CHS graphic design teacher Patricia Ababio for encouraging Makayla and her classmates to submit logos for the contest.