Carson High students honored for intent to enlist in armed forces

Community members, teachers and administrators gathered May 16 at Carson High School to recognize the achievements of graduating seniors during the scholarship night. During the event, 17 students were recognized for their commitment to enlist in the armed forces, as follows:

Army – Collin Bertrand, Connor McCleary, Angel Valdez, Austen Wallace, Ridge Willard

Army National Guard – Pinky Nguyen and Alondra Gomez

Air Force – Paola Castro, Ryan Landgren, Salvador Pedraze Lopez, Jack Williams and Corey Lampert (intent to enlist)

Marines- Christopher Paluch, Daniel States, Pablo Arellano-Ibarra

Navy – Ivy Campbell (intent to enlist)