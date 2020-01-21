Carson High vice principal Rodina arrested on suspicion of DUI

Marc Rodina



Carson City School District officials confirmed Tuesday that Carson High School Vice Principal Marc Rodina was arrested Jan. 11 for allegedly driving under the influence.

The incident occurred at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 11 in Douglas County. Rodina was arrested after he failed to stop at the intersection of Second Street and County Road in a 2005 Mazda.

Rodina failed the field sobriety tests and blew a preliminary .114 blood alcohol content. He told the deputy he’d been drinking the night before.

Rodina was released from jail on Jan. 11. He is expected in court March 9.

The district is cooperating with local authorities and, in accordance with district policy, Rodina has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. School officials said Rodina notified his supervisor of the charges, which employees are required to do within 24 hours.

Rodina was named vice principal for Carson High in August and had served as dean of students and athletic administrator between 2004 and 2019.