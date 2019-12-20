Carson High’s girls cross country team named academic state champions

The Carson High School Girls Cross Country Team was honored as the 2019 NIAA Academic State Champions at the close of the season, averaging the best GPA of all 4A schools in the state at a 3.96.

Carson High has a long tradition of many teams earning this prestigious honor throughout the years. This is the 91 Academic State Championship for a Carson High sport since 1991. On average, that is more than four Academic State Championships each year for the high school. The plaque will be placed with numerous others on the Academic State Wall in the north foyer entering the Morse Burley Gymnasium at the high school.