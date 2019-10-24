Carson Middle School music teacher receives Milken Educator Awards award

Carson Middle School teacher Nicolas Jacques nearly skipped to the beat of his students’ music Thursday when he was announced as a 2019-20 recipient of the Milken Educator Awards.

Jacques, one of two winners from Nevada this year, was welcomed with great fanfare by Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy Ong Sisolak, State Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Milken Family Foundation members, Carson City School District personnel and Carson Middle School staff members and students at an assembly where he was presented with an unrestricted $25,000 prize and recognized for his achievement as an outstanding educator.

Speakers shared their love for education, the need for greater teachers devoted to improving education and how previous mentors changed their lives. Former recipients of the award shared their experience about being recognized and passed on their wisdom to Jacques.

Jacques, talking to reporters after the event, said he was surprised to be nominated for the award.

“We’re here because of other people and those people that nominated me made an enormous impact on my life, I’m sure, because they believe in me more than anyone else if they feel this way about me as their teacher at this school,” Jacques said.

Asked what he might do with his award, he answered, “I need to see about that new car, I’m definitely going to see about that.”

